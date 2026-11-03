Jarry will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Jarry has been heating up, as he's avoided a regulation loss in each of his three outings since Oct. 24. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 4-1-2 record, a 2.54 GAA, two shutouts and an .895 save percentage across seven appearances this season. With Devon Levi (undisclosed) still sidelined, Jarry remains a solid option in deep fantasy formats given his recent success and the offense skating in front of him. He'll face a relatively-tough test Tuesday against New Jersey, who currently rank 10th in the NHL with 3.43 goals per game this season.