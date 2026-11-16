Jarry turned aside 34 of 36 shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Despite Edmonton's offense stealing the spotlight once again Sunday, Jarry held his own against a high volume of shots, as he kept the Flyers off the scoreboard outside of the second period. With Sunday's win, the 31-year-old netminder has a 6-1-3 record, two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. He's unbeaten in regulation over his last six outings, which makes the veteran netminder a strong streaming option in fantasy for the time being. However, Jarry's ceiling is limited due to his timeshare between the pipes with Devon Levi.