Jarry gave up three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Jarry couldn't protect a 2-1 lead in the third period, allowing a pair of goals to Kaapo Kakko two minutes apart. The 31-year-old Jarry has allowed seven goals on 58 shots over his last two outings, which both included blown leads. He's now 6-2-4 with a 2.62 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 12 games. Expect Devon Levi to get the nod for Saturday's rematch in Seattle, and in the long run, both Edmonton goalies should get their fair share of playing time.