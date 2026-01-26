Jarry will protect the home net against Anaheim on Monday, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury, Jarry has gone 2-2-1 in five appearances while allowing 14 goals on 113 shots. He has a 14-5-2 record with a 2.82 GAA, a .900 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 appearances this season between Edmonton and Pittsburgh. The Ducks earned a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Sunday. Anaheim is tied for 13th in the league with 3.21 goals per game this campaign.