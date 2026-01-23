Jarry allowed six goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Jarry started in consecutive games for the first time since his lower-body injury. The results weren't good, as his former teammates had stretches of three goals in 37 seconds in the first period and two goals in 1:58 in the second. This was just his second regulation loss as an Oiler, but it was his worst game of the season. Between Edmonton and Pittsburgh, Jarry has a 13-5-2 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 21 outings. It wouldn't be surprising to see Connor Ingram get the nod Saturday versus the Capitals, but the Oilers' crease remains crowded with three goalies on the roster.