Jarry made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was his Edmonton debut. "As the game goes on, it's a lot of the same game, just a different place with a different uniform," Jarry said after the game. "That was the biggest thing, just trying to settle in as quick as possible, play my game and be sound for them. They did a great job possessing the puck, backchecking, holding on to the puck and that led to a lot of opportunities for us tonight." Jarry was acquired in a trade with the Penguins on Friday.