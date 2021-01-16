Grosenick was claimed off of waivers by the Oilers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Grosenick, 31, has played in two NHL games with the Sharks in 2014-15. The Oilers were desperate for a goalie after Mike Smith (undisclosed) went on long-term injured reserve Friday. Grosenick will likely slot in as the backup to Mikko Koskinen for the foreseeable future.