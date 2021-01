Grosenick (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice for Friday's practice session.

Grosenick was finally able to practice with the Oilers after being claimed by the team off waivers back on Jan. 16. Once activated off non-roster injured reserve, Grosenick could see opportunities to start with Mike Smith (undisclosed) still unavailable. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Grosenick could get the nod as early as Sunday's matchup with Toronto.