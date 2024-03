Stecher was brought in by Edmonton from Arizona on Thursday, along with a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fourth-round selection, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stecher will provide the Oilers with a quality seventh defenseman, something they haven't had for much of the season, without a significant cost. In terms of fantasy production, Stecher has just five points in 47 games while adding just 52 hits and 67 blocks, so he won't offer much in the way of value.