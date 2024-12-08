Stecher scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The goal was Stecher's first as an Oiler. The 30-year-old has started to get into a groove lately, earning a goal and three assists over his last six contests, though his playing style doesn't lend itself to keeping this hot stretch going for long. Those four points account for all of his offense through 23 appearances this season, and he's added 22 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 15 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating while filling a bottom-four role.