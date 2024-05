Stecher is slated to have ankle surgery at some point this summer, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Stecher managed to play in 54 regular-season games this year, recording one goal and six assists to go along with 51 shots on goal. The 30-year-old will look to be healthy before next season starts in October. He will be entering his first official season with Edmonton during the 2024-25 campaign.