Stecher posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Stecher drew into the lineup for the first time in six games. The 30-year-old defenseman filled in for Cody Ceci, who was presumably resting after not being listed with an injury. Stecher has seven points through 52 outings this season, including two helpers across five games with the Oilers. He's added 50 shots on net, 66 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.