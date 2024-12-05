Stecher (ear) is expected to be available against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Stecher was hit in the ear by a puck versus Vegas on Tuesday but appears to be no worse for the wear. While the 30-year-old blueliner remains stuck in a season-long goal drought, he has picked up helpers in three of his last four contests as he seems to be finding his offensive stride. Considering Stecher hasn't reached the 20-point threshold since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with Vancouver, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting him to produce consistently.