Stecher picked up an assist, shelled out two hits and was a plus-1 in 11:31 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

In the second period of Monday's contest, Stecher snapped a 16-game point streak with an assist on Edmonton's first goal of the game. Since John Klingberg arrived in Edmonton on January 17, the 30-year-old Stecher has been in and out of the Oilers' lineup playing in just 17 of his team's most recent 27 games. When he does play, he plays in a limited role on the third pair, so he warrants no consideration in any format.