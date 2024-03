Stecher recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Stecher got on the scoresheet in his third game with the Oilers, setting up a Darnell Nurse tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Stecher has been limited to a bottom-four role since he was traded from the Coyotes, though he's recently pushed Vincent Desharnais for playing time. Stecher has six points, 46 shots on net, 61 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 50 appearances overall.