Stecher recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Stecher has points in back-to-back contests after opening the season with no offense in 17 appearances. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 18 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating across 19 contests this season. Stecher seems to have a solid hold on a bottom-four job over Travis Dermott, but he's not productive enough in any one area to help much in fantasy.