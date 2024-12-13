Stecher scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Both of Stecher's goals this season have come over the last three games, and all five of his points have been over the last eight contests. The 30-year-old is still in a bottom-four role with an average of just 14:41 of ice time per game. Stecher has added 24 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 15 hits and 11 PIM, but given his limited role, it's unlikely he's able to sustain his recent success on offense -- especially since he's reached double-digit points in just one of the last three seasons.