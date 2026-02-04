Emberson logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Since the start of January, Emberson has four helpers, seven shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 games. He looks to be firmly in a third-pairing role, though he could still be challenged by Alec Regula for playing time. Emberson has 11 points, 30 shots on net, 79 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 52 appearances, putting him two points shy of matching his total from 76 regular-season games a year ago.