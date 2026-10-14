Emberson notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

This was Emberson's first point in four outings this season. The defenseman has added four hits, three blocked shots and no shots on net. The 26-year-old is playing regularly in the absence of Jake Walman (upper body), but the last spot on the blue line will likely come down to Emberson or Shakir Mukhamadullin once the Oilers' defense is back to full health. Emberson had 12 points, 107 hits and 106 blocked shots over 72 regular-season outings last year.