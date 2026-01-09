Emberson notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Emberson ended a 13-game point drought with the helper. Prior to that slump, he earned four assists in a six-game span from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9. The 25-year-old blueliner continues to see regular usage on the third pairing and the penalty kill. He's produced eight points, 23 shots on net, 57 hits, 67 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 39 contests.