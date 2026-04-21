Emberson notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1.

Emberson went 17 games without a point to end the regular season, and he also missed five contests due to an undisclosed injury in that span. He's set for third-pairing minutes this postseason, but if he struggles, Spencer Stastney could be swapped into the lineup. Emberson had 12 points, 46 shots on net, 107 hits and 106 blocked shots over 72 regular-season outings. His helper Monday was his first career playoff point -- he was held off the scoresheet in nine appearances last spring in his first taste of postseason action.