Emberson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Emberson is up to two assists this season, both of which he's earned over the last 10 games. The 24-year-old defenseman hasn't taken a step forward on offense, and his 19:56 of ice time Saturday was his most in a game since Opening Night. He's produced 22 shots on net, 35 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 22 appearances in a bottom-four role, and that's not enough production for fantasy consideration.