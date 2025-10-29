Emberson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Emberson's second-period tally put the Oilers ahead 4-3, and it stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old defenseman has held a steady third-pairing spot in the lineup, but he's been limited to three points in 11 contests, with his goal Tuesday snapping a five-game slump. Emberson has added 11 shots on net, 14 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. That kind of production isn't likely to attract much interest in fantasy unless his offense gets far more consistent.