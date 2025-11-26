Emberson notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Emberson ended his eight-game point drought with a helper on Connor Clattenburg's first NHL tally. The 25-year-old Emberson has been scratched five times in November, though he should have a steady path to playing time as long as Jake Walman (undisclosed) is out. Emberson has four points, 15 shots on net, 29 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season, mainly in a third-pairing role.