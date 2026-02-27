Emberson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Emberson opened the scoring at 7:25 of the first period. This was his second goal of the campaign, though he has shown some improvement with three points over his last seven outings. The 25-year-old defenseman is at 12 points, 34 shots on net, 83 hits, 90 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 55 appearances overall, putting him one point shy of matching his total from 76 regular-season contests a year ago.