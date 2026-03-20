Emberson (undisclosed) is slated to return for Saturday's game against the Lightning, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Emberson has missed the last five games due to an unspecified issue, but head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that the 25-year-old should be able to return Saturday. Emberson has appeared in seven games since the Olympic break, recording a goal, eight hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:35 of ice time.