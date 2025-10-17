Emberson posted an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Emberson picked up his first point in four games when he set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second-period tally. The 25-year-old Emberson is in a bottom-four role to begin 2025-26, and barring injuries, that's likely where he'll stay throughout the year. He's added four shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 15:09 of ice time, which is in line with last year.