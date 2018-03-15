Oilers' Ty Rattie: Added to NHL roster
Ratties was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Rattie has dressed for just two games with the Oilers this season, failing to tally a point for the club. He's experienced a different level of success at Bakersfield this season, posting 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) over 53 games and could get some run with the Edmonton down the stretch with the team out of playoff contention.
