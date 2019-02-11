Rattie didn't suffer a broken foot against San Jose on Saturday, but is still unable to get on the ice, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Considering Rattie won't be able to skate for a bit, he should probably be considered questionable (at best) for Wednesday's clash with Pittsburgh. If the winger does miss any time, it will likely open the door for Zack Kassian to get a look on the top line with Connor McDavid.