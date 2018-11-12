Oilers' Ty Rattie: Bags second goal of season in loss
Rattie scored a goal Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Rattie, through eight games, has recorded two goals and four points. He remains a risky fantasy play considering he's never once notched double-digit points and his career high for games played in a season is 14.
