Rattie didn't come out of the locker room for the second period Saturday against the Sharks after blocking a shot with his left leg/foot, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Rattie's absence opens up a huge opportunity for Alex Chiasson, who replaced Rattie on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to open the second period. Look for further news on Rattie's condition to surface prior to Edmonton's next game Wednesday in Pittsburgh.