Oilers' Ty Rattie: Confusion about power play?
According to head coach Todd McLellan, Rattie's presence on Edmonton's top power-play unit Monday was done as a means to simulate Winnipeg's power play scheme, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Turns out Rattie's presence on the top unit was during a portion of practice where Edmonton simulated the Jets' power play, and does not reflect any changes to come with the Oilers' PP attack. The scene of Rattie playing on the top unit was misrepresented, with some thinking he was set to return to the team's top group. The 25-year-old native of Calgary played more than two minutes with the man advantage in Edmonton's first game of the year, but has played a much smaller role on the PP in its last two contests.
