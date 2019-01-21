Oilers' Ty Rattie: Designated for waivers
Rattie was placed on waivers Monday.
The 25-year-old has just two goals and eight points in 29 games this season. Considering the Oilers are desperately trying to acquire help up front, Rattie's demotion could be just the beginning of major changes to Edmonton's forward group.
