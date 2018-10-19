Per coach Todd McLellan, Rattie is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Predators.

Rattie left Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins with an undisclosed injury after logging just 7:14 of ice time. More information regarding the severity of the 25-year-old winger's injury should surface in the coming days, but in the meantime, fantasy owners should count on him suiting up against Nashville.