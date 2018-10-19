Oilers' Ty Rattie: Doubtful for Saturday
Per coach Todd McLellan, Rattie is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Predators.
Rattie left Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins with an undisclosed injury after logging just 7:14 of ice time. More information regarding the severity of the 25-year-old winger's injury should surface in the coming days, but in the meantime, fantasy owners should count on him suiting up against Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...