Oilers' Ty Rattie: Exits due to injury
Rattie will not return to Thursday's game against the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury.
The Oilers have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Rattie's injury, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Predators at this point. Another update on 25-year-old winger's status will likely surface in the coming days.
