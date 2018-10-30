Oilers' Ty Rattie: Expected to skate Tuesday
Rattie (abdomen) is slated to skate with the team during Tuesday's practice session and could suit up during the Oilers' upcoming four-game road trip, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
While the news effectively rules Rattie out for the next two games, fantasy owners will no doubt be encouraged by having an actual timeline for when the winger might be ready. Stand-in Kailer Yamamoto has not really gelled with Connor McDavid, which likely means Rattie will resume his role on Edmonton's top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.