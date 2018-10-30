Rattie (abdomen) is slated to skate with the team during Tuesday's practice session and could suit up during the Oilers' upcoming four-game road trip, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

While the news effectively rules Rattie out for the next two games, fantasy owners will no doubt be encouraged by having an actual timeline for when the winger might be ready. Stand-in Kailer Yamamoto has not really gelled with Connor McDavid, which likely means Rattie will resume his role on Edmonton's top line.