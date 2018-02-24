Rattie was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

This marks the first recall of the season for Rattie, who's collected 20 goals and 19 assists for the AHL's Condors. While the Blues originally took a chance on Rattie with a second-round (32nd overall) draft pick in 2011, he didn't exactly pan out. However, he gets a second chance to shine with Edmonton scooping him up off waivers and signing him to a one-year contract on the first day of free agency last July. Patrick Maroon (lower body) could soon be traded, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) still resides on injured reserve, so Rattie could see playing time with the Oilers in the near future.