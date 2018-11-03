Despite his activation from injured reserve, Rattie (abdomen) will be a healthy scratch Saturday, with the Oilers in Detroit to take on the Red Wings, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

Rattie hasn't played since sustaining his injury in an Oct. 18 contest, so it looks like the Oilers will ease him back into the mix. The second-round draft pick (STL, 2011) started the season on the top line with Connor McDavid, adding two points through the first five games. However, Rattie's still searching for his first career power-play marker.