Rattie secured a one-year contract extension with Edmonton on Saturday.

Rattie spent the bulk of the season in the minors, where he tallied 43 points in 53 outings. Called up at the end of the year, the winger notched five goals and four assists in the final 12 contests -- which included time on the top line alongside Connor McDavid. If he can carry this momentum into the 2018-19 campaign, he may have played his final game in the AHL.