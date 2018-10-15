Oilers' Ty Rattie: Moves to top power-play group
Rattie practiced on Edmonton's top power-play unit Monday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
After playing nearly 20 minutes in the season opener, Rattie hasn't logged more than 15 minutes in either of the last two games. Featuring on the power play will not only give him more ice time, it also gives Rattie an inherently better chance at points. If he seizes hold of the opportunity, Rattie's owners will soon be praising head coach Todd McLellan's decision.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...