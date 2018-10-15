Rattie practiced on Edmonton's top power-play unit Monday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

After playing nearly 20 minutes in the season opener, Rattie hasn't logged more than 15 minutes in either of the last two games. Featuring on the power play will not only give him more ice time, it also gives Rattie an inherently better chance at points. If he seizes hold of the opportunity, Rattie's owners will soon be praising head coach Todd McLellan's decision.