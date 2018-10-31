Oilers' Ty Rattie: Nearing return to ice
Rattie (abdomen) is still day-to-day, but told reporters he is close to 100 percent.
With Rattie sidelined, the Oilers tried a few players on Connor McDavid's right to middling success, which bodes well for Rattie's chances of getting back that assignment once given the all-clear. Once activated off injured reserve, Cooper Marody is a near lock to be shipped back to AHL Bakersfield.
