Rattie (abdomen) is still day-to-day, but told reporters he is close to 100 percent.

With Rattie sidelined, the Oilers tried a few players on Connor McDavid's right to middling success, which bodes well for Rattie's chances of getting back that assignment once given the all-clear. Once activated off injured reserve, Cooper Marody is a near lock to be shipped back to AHL Bakersfield.