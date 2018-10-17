Oilers' Ty Rattie: Notches first goal of year
Rattie scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Jets.
It was Rattie's first goal of the season, and it sparked a three-goal comeback for the Oilers in the third period. Rattie's not logging power-play minutes, but his spot alongside Connor McDavid makes him a valuable daily fantasy play.
