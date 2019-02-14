Rattie logged 7:22 of ice time in a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Rattie was able to avoid serious injury after taking a hard shot off the foot in Edmonton's last game. Deemed healthy to play versus the Penguins, Rattie's return offered little besides a pair of shots as well as a hit. With only 10 points in 35 games, don't bother dressing the Oilers forward unless you've exhausted all other options.