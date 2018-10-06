Rattie (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Rattie missed Edmonton's final preseason contest due to a minor undisclosed injury, but he was never in serious danger of missing Saturday's opener. The 25-year-old winger was fantastic during preseason play, notching seven goals and 11 points in just four appearances. He'll skate with Connor McDavid on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit against New Jersey.