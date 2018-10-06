Oilers' Ty Rattie: Ready to rock
Rattie (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Rattie missed Edmonton's final preseason contest due to a minor undisclosed injury, but he was never in serious danger of missing Saturday's opener. The 25-year-old winger was fantastic during preseason play, notching seven goals and 11 points in just four appearances. He'll skate with Connor McDavid on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit against New Jersey.
