Rattie stuffed the stat sheet in Thursday's 7-3 preseason win over the Jets, racking up two goals, three assists, six shots and a plus-4 rating.

Rattie's loving life on the top line with Connor McDavid, having already scored four goals in two preseason contests. Their line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins combined to pot five even-strength goals in this one, and Rattie played a part in all of them. As long as he's skating alongside McDavid, Rattie should have plenty of fantasy value this season.