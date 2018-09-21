Oilers' Ty Rattie: Records five points in Thursday's preseason tilt
Rattie stuffed the stat sheet in Thursday's 7-3 preseason win over the Jets, racking up two goals, three assists, six shots and a plus-4 rating.
Rattie's loving life on the top line with Connor McDavid, having already scored four goals in two preseason contests. Their line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins combined to pot five even-strength goals in this one, and Rattie played a part in all of them. As long as he's skating alongside McDavid, Rattie should have plenty of fantasy value this season.
