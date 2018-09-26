Rattie scored three goals in Tuesday's 6-0 preseason win over the Canucks.

The 25-year-old has been nearly unstoppable in the preseason, benefitting greatly from playing alongside Connor McDavid -- Rattie has 10 points in three games, including seven goals. Considering he's scored a total of nine over a five-year career, we shouldn't expect this twine-tingling barrage to go on forever. Regardless, the 2011 draft's 32nd selection has certainly opened some eyes with his play and as a result, could see a larger-than-expected role with the Oilers in 2018-19.