Rattie scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Both goals have come in the last two games, as Rattie is making the most of his chance to skate alongside Connor McDavid at even strength. The 25-year-old had a solid 21 goals and 43 points in 53 games for AHL Bakersfield this season, and with the Oilers out of playoff contention once again, Rattie figured to get a long look in a top-six role.