Rattie recorded one shot on goal in 8:30 TOI during Tuesday's overtime win versus the Sharks.

This is a situation to keep an eye on, since Rattie worked on the top line with Connor McDavid earlier this season, but the Oilers have a new bench boss, Ken Hitchcock, who placed Rattie on the bottom line and took him off the power play. Rattie could never hold down a full-time role on Hitchcock's team in St. Louis despite being the 32nd overall pick in 2011. He was eventually waived in January of 2017 and scooped by the Hurricanes. Hitchcock is a Hall of Fame coach and won't have his methods questioned, but Rattie loses most fantasy value until he bumps up from the fourth line.