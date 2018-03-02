Oilers' Ty Rattie: Sent down to minors
Rattie was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
The move to demote Rattie likely means that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) is ready to return to action. The 24-year-old Rattie has yet to break through at the NHL level, having played in just 37 games across five seasons. In fact, the winger hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2015-26 campaign when he was still with the Blues.
