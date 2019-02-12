Oilers' Ty Rattie: Slated to return Wednesday
Rattie (lower body) skated with the team Tuesday and is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against the Penguins, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Rattie was limited to just 8:01 of ice time Saturday against the Sharks because of the injury, leaving his status in question. His presence on the ice Tuesday has the winger trending in the right direction, though confirmation of his status should come on game day.
